A group is offering discounts on ride-sharing app Lyft over Memorial Day weekend as a way to keep impaired drivers off the road.
ND Sober Ride is offering Lyft codes valid May 29 through May 31 or while codes last. Use Lyft code “VZMEMORIAL1” to get $10 off Lyft for Memorial Day weekend.
Program funding for Memorial weekend codes are sponsored by AAA – The Auto Club Group. Companies interested in becoming a part of the solution can sponsor ND Sober Ride by contacting NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager, lbjork@nd.gov.
ND Sober Ride will expand to include smaller communities by utilizing taxi and other transportation services in the future. Lyft codes are unique to each holiday or event and a user may only use a code once per time period. Codes can be found on the Vision Zero website.
This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.