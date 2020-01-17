Gov. Doug Burgum has approved a first round of pardons under a new policy easing the process for people with convictions for low-level marijuana offenses.
Burgum on Friday granted 16 pardons of the 26 recommended to him by North Dakota's Pardon Advisory Board in November.
Governor spokesman Mike Nowatzki said some applicants had more serious offenses on their records, and Burgum felt it was more appropriate for those individuals to go through the long-form pardon process, rather than the newer policy.
“These pardons are consistent with our recent efforts with the Legislature to reduce the penalties for low-level marijuana offenses and eliminate barriers to employment created by often distant past offenses, as well as with our approach of treating addiction like the disease that it is,” Burgum, a Republican, said in a statement.
“By removing the stigma of these minor offenses, we can offer individuals a second chance at a successful, healthy and productive life and help address our state’s workforce shortage," he said.
The five-person Pardon Advisory Board in July approved a policy change easing the process for pardons for convictions in North Dakota of marijuana possession or ingestion or paraphernalia possession. A pardon essentially removes guilt for an offense.
An applicant is eligible under the new policy if he or she has not violated any criminal laws within five years prior to filling out the application. The policy does not cover convictions for intent to deliver marijuana, or for manufacturing or delivering the drug.
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who sits on the board, has said he believes criminal penalties and consequences should be proportionate to the offense. He also has said he's seen people with minor marijuana-related convictions struggle to find housing and employment.
The board will next meet April 14 to consider a new round of pardon applications, which were due Thursday. Twenty-six people applied, according to Steve Hall, director of transitional planning services for North Dakota's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The next deadline to submit applications is Aug. 12, for consideration at the board's Nov. 10 meeting.
Stenehjem has estimated as many as 175,000 cases going back decades could be eligible under the new policy. Eligible persons may submit a 1½-page application available at docr.nd.gov/parole-pardon-boards.
Additionally, Burgum in December granted 18 pardons for offenses ranging from theft to assault to DUI.
“Every recommended pardon is carefully reviewed with a strong focus on public safety and victims’ rights to ensure that the pardon is solving a problem for an individual and not creating one for society,” Burgum said.
To date, he has granted 55 pardons since taking office in December 2016. He is seeking a second term this year with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.