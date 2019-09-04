The girlfriend of a man accused of murder has been charged with hindering law enforcement after police said she helped to hide her boyfriend.
Jennella Roberson, 35, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 4, with a class C felony count of hindering law enforcement. Police said Roberson is the girlfriend of Reginald Toussaint, 25, who was charged Tuesday with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Pineda.
Police and prosecutors claim that Toussaint shot Pineda in the chest in front of the Days Inn and Suites on Ninth Avenue in Williston late Friday evening. He was arrested Saturday and was ordered held on $1 million bond after a hearing Tuesday.
Roberson was interviewed after the shooting and told officers she hadn't seen or spoken to Toussaint in about a week, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Eventually, she admitted to police that she had been at the hotel on the night of the shooting, but said she left before the incident.
Police were called to the hotel around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of someone being shot. When police and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found Pineda, who died from the gunshot wound.
After admitting being at the hotel, Roberson also told officers that she had spoken with Toussaint on Saturday while he was on the run, court records indicate.
Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and saw a man and a woman running the Days Inn after the shooting, charging documents state. Officers were able to identify the pair and Toussaint and Roberson.
Witnesses also told police that a woman matching Roberson's description was at the Days Inn when the shooting happened, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Roberson is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing on Oct. 2.