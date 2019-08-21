GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 19, to spend more than seven years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen.
George Robert Lyons, 38, pleaded guilty last month in Polk County District Court to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. A first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.
Lyons is already serving time on a 20-year sentence in North Dakota on a separate charge of gross sexual imposition.
A criminal complaint said Lyons sexually assaulted a teen, who was then between ages 13 and 15, at his former home in East Grand Forks. The abuse began in 2012 and charges were filed in 2015.
Lyons was found guilty of one count of gross sexual imposition in Grand Forks County District Court in July 2018.
During a trial, the victim testified that Lyons sexually assaulted her several times during 2009 and 2010. She said Lyons would give her sleeping pills and she would wake up to him sexually assaulting her at his former homes in Arvilla and Grand Forks.
Lyons will be brought to Minnesota to serve his sentence after he finishes his prison sentence in North Dakota.