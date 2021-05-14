Williston Police Officers will be on the lookout for young people wearing bike helmets this summer. If seen, they may find themselves making a trip to the local Dairy Queen.
As part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” campaign, as many as 12,000 North Dakota youth will be written a ‘citation’ for a free small DQ cone for wearing a helmet while biking, skateboarding or in-line skating.
“The Williston Police Department is excited to once again be involved in the ‘I Got Caught’ campaign,” stated Public Information Officer Det. Zachary Schwartz, “this campaign brings together our community youth and Patrol Officers to ensure fun and safe extracurricular activities throughout our city.”
According to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, helmets reduced overall head injuries by about 60 percent and reduced fatalities by about 73 percent. The study also found that law enforcement and other safety officials can reinforce the need to wear a helmet through positive interactions such as free or discounted helmet distribution programs and incentives for helmet use.
Supporting sponsors of the annual campaign include the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies
Association, the North Dakota Chiefs of Police Association, Vison Zero and Safe Kids coalitions in Bismarck, Grand Forks, Fargo and Minot.
Since 2013, more than 92,000 citations for a free DQ ice cream cone have been issued to youth across the state.