An online fundraiser has started to help a Williston family whose home caught fire Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The money-raising effort, which was set up on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, seeks to raise $5,000 to help James and Jasmine Gibson and their six boys. The family was able to escape the fire unharmed but their possessions were destroyed.
In addition to accepting monetary donations online, physical donations can be dropped off at 1427 50th St. W in Williston.
The fundraiser is online at www.gofundme.com/f/nw9f6w-house-on-fire