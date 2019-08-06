Fundraiser set for girl recovering from alleged daycare injuries

FARGO — As a local baby girl continues to recover from serious injuries alleged to have been caused by a Williston day care provider, a fundraiser has been planned to help with medical costs associated with her treatment.
The benefit for Finley Campion will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Avalon Events Center, 2525 9th Ave. S., Fargo.
Tickets are $50 for two, or $35 for one.
The evening will include live music, food and cocktails, raffles and a chance to meet Finley, who was only a few months old in early November 2018 when her parents picked her up from her day care and noticed something was terribly wrong.
“She (Finley) was completely limp and couldn’t open her eyes and she was unable to move,” said Ashley Campion, Finley’s mother.
Campion and her husband, Michael, rushed their daughter to the emergency room in Williston, and staff there quickly determined the infant needed to be flown to Bismarck for more advanced care.
She said the Bismarck hospital determined Finley had a skull fracture, and the little girl was flown to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Doctors in South Dakota found a broken arm and hemorrhaging of both eyes, spinal strains and injuries to the infant’s brain — all determined to be non-accidental, her mother said.
“Initially, we thought that she was likely deaf and blind for sure, (but) that all just kind of faded away after she got out of the hospital and she regained her ability to hear ... as the swelling went down and the hemorrhaging cleared up, she was able to see, too,” Ashley Campion said.
She said the family is now living in Fargo to be closer to follow-up medical care, so they are in the process of selling their home in Williston.
Corey Lynn Gardner, who court records say has an address in Glasgow, Mont., and was born in 1996, has pleaded not guilty in Williams County District Court to one Class B felony count of child neglect or abuse in connection with the girl’s injuries. A trial is set for December.
Ashley Campion said her daughter had been going to Gardner’s home day care for about three weeks prior to the day the girl showed signs of being harmed.
She said they knew the day care was not licensed but, because of a lack of licensed day cares, they felt they had chosen the best option from what was available in Williston at the time.
Campion said her daughter is doing well these days, and for now she appears to be reaching developmental milestones as expected. She will turn one on Aug. 11.
And after the initial scare, it appears the worst symptoms her daughter had displayed are no longer an issue.
“She’s going to be able to see and be able to hear, for sure,” Ashley Campion said.
Tickets for the Aug. 8 fundraiser may be purchased on the evenbrite.com website by searching “Finley’s Fight.”
Donations may also be made to the “Finley Campion Benefit Fund” at Bell Bank, 3100 13th Ave. S., Fargo.