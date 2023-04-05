Frost restrictions in Williams County begin Thursday Staff report Apr 5, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beginning Thursday, April 6, Williams County will be placing frost restrictions on all county and township roads.During frost restrictions, county and township roads are restricted to the 6-ton axle weight limit. Exceptions are displayed on the frost law map, which can be downloaded at bit.ly/40WSadj.Questions can be directed to the County Highway Department at 701-577-4521.Frost law permits are available for Williams County through LoadPass. If you have any questions about frost permits, please contact the LoadPass office at 701-566-5576. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Meteorology Roads And Traffic Public Administration Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 22 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Amtrak train collision with passenger vehicle near Williston kills 2, injures 1 An 'unimaginable tragedy' | Four Williston children die in two separate crashes Two Williston children killed in Ward County crash Williston police arrest father in suspected child abuse case Update: Driver in fatal crash south of Williston identified Williston State College partners with University of Mary to offer 4-year bachelor's degrees for less than $5,000 total Northwest N.D. Job Fair attracts 93 employers Upper Missouri River 9-1-1 dispatchers recognized Grand Williston Hotel upgrades rooms, expands community events Dante Leguizamon signs with Southern Virginia University to play soccer Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT