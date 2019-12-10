A 25-year-old Fortune man is facing a felony charge after police say he led them on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen vehicle.

Riley Miner is facing a class B felony charge of possession of stolen property, according to a news release from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

Miner was arrested Monday, Dec. 9 after a 23-mile chase that crossed the Divide County/Williams County border.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Divide County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a stolen vehicle across county lines into Williams County, and Williams County deputies joined the pursuit at 68th Street NW and County Road 5.

The chase ended on U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 9.

Speeds reached 90 mph, and although spike-strips were deployed, they were ineffective, according to Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day from Williams County.

