A former maintenance worker for Williams County has been accused of having dozens of pornographic images and videos featuring children, some as young as 4 years old.
Glen Ludwig, 39, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 7, with possession of child pornography, a class C felony. He was ordered held Thursday on $100,000 bond. If he is able to post bond, he will not be allowed to have any contact with anyone younger than 18 or have access to the internet.
Ludwig was a maintenance technician for Williams County prior to his arrest, according to Lindsay Harriman, Williams County Communications and Research Analyst. Ludwig started working for the county in September 2013.
Ludwig's arrest came after an investigation that lasted nearly a month, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Jesse Smith, a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation wrote that police applied for a search warrant on July 30 after investigating since earlier in the month.
Police found multiple computers and hard drives in Ludwig's bedroom and a review of the laptops turned up multiple images of prepubescent and pubescent boys and girls engaged in sex acts, court records indicate. Some of the children appeared to be as young 4 years old.
Investigators compared files on one of the computers with a database from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, charging documents state. That comparison showed 44 of the images from Ludwig's computer matched with children the group had identified.
Because of Ludwig's employment with Williams County, his case is being heard by Northwest District Judge Robin Schmidt in McKenzie County. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing before Schmidt on Oct. 3.