A former teacher convicted in September of molesting eight students was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison.
Everest Moore, 29, was found guilty of eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition. Moore, who was a physical education and technology teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School in Williston, was accused of inappropriately touching multiple students over the course of two years.
During Friday's sentencing hearing, Moore did not protest his innocence, but he did not admit guilt or apologize to the families of the girls he was accused of molesting.
Instead, Moore, his attorneys and his wife, who addressed the judge, all spoke about the impact his incarceration has had on his family. Moore has been held without bond in the Williams County jail since his conviction.
"It's not a request for mercy for Mr. Moore, it's for his family," James Martens, one of Moore's defense attorneys told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad.
Madilyn Moore, Everest Moore's wife, told Rustad that she has had to rely on family for financial help since her husband has been in jail. She also said his time in jail has hurt their four children, the youngest of whom is seven months old.
"My kids have no consistent man in their lives every day," Madilyn Moore said. "They need their dad."
Everest Moore spoke last and told Rustad he wanted a chance to prove himself.
"I will absolutely abide by any and all restrictions," he said.
The family of the girls Moore was convicted of molesting asked for much harsher punishment.
One father said he thought it would be better for his daughter if Moore admitted what he'd done and asked forgiveness. But, he said, that didn't seem likely.
"It's probably easier to play the role of victim than to admit you're a lying child molester," he said.
Another father said his daughter's life had been forever changed because of what Moore had done.
"My daughter, at 7 years old, should not have to decide which grownups to trust," he said.
After speaking about the bravery and effort it took for the girls to come forward and testify, he also said Moore needed to be held responsible.
"We're not here because of these children," he said. "We didn't go through all of this because of these children. We're here because of what the defendant did to these children."
Britta Demello Rice, an assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, said one of the most important and troubling aspects of the case was Moore's position over the children.
"Here we have the most trusted person in a child's life: their teacher," she said.
Rustad said he had to weigh multiple factors in arriving at a sentence. He believed Moore would respond well to probation, and that a prison sentence would be a hardship for his family. Also, he said, the 74 letters of support Moore's defense team had collected were likely the most he'd ever seen.
But, Rustad said, the sentence needed to include punishment and deterrence. He echoed Demello Rice's focus on Moore's position of trust and power over the girls.
"This is, to me, the most troubling aspect of this whole situation," Rustad said.
He sentenced Moore to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended. Moore will have to serve the other 10 years, minus the time he's already spent in jail.
When released, Moore will have to serve five years of probation and register as a sex offender.