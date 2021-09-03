The former head of technology for Williston schools has been accused of a misdemeanor computer crime.
Leon Walter was charged in late August with a class A misdemeanor count of computer crime. He entered a plea of not guilty on Monday, Aug. 30.
In North Dakota, "computer crime" is a misdemeanor charge that covers accusations of gaining access to computer networks or copying files without permission.
Walter was fired from Williston Public School District No. 1 in late May, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. During the merger between District 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8, Walters made accusations about another employee.
After Walter was fired, newly formed Williston Basin School District No. 007 contacted police about Walter accessing school district data. Police learned about the false allegations of misconduct Walter had made, court documents indicate.
"That during the course of the investigation, it was learned that Walter had been archiving data from within one or more work computer used by one or more school district employees to (Walter's) personal Microsoft 'One Drive' account without authorization by the school district," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "That data archived by Walter to his personal 'One Drive' account was obtained from the work computer of an individual that Walter was making false accusations against."