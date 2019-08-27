BISMARCK — A former Burleigh County sheriff’s deputy imprisoned for stealing drugs from the State Crime Lab is appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Kerry Komrosky, 32, in a brief filed in June maintains evidence was gathered illegally at his home. His request to suppress that evidence during his court proceedings was denied, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Komrosky was charged in April 2018 after investigators found 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 grams of cocaine in his home. He accepted a conditional plea and pleaded guilty to amended charges. He was sentenced in January to 2½ years for felony theft of property and just under a year for two misdemeanor drug counts. Defense attorney Michael Hoffman said after the sentencing that he would appeal an order denying suppression of evidence and withdraw the conditional plea.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Sept. 30.
Komrosky had worked for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department for five years and had been assigned to the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force.