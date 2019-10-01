BISMARCK — Attorneys argued Monday, Sept. 30, before the North Dakota Supreme Court over the legality of how evidence was found in a former Burleigh County sheriff deputy's drug theft case.
Kerry Komrosky, 32, was charged in April 2018 after investigators found 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine and 47 grams of cocaine in his Lincoln home. The drugs were connected to the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force, with which he had served.
He signed a conditional plea to amended charges in October 2018 and was sentenced in January to 2 ½ years in prison for felony theft of property and less than a year for two misdemeanor drug offenses. Custody records indicate he was paroled in late August.
Komrosky's conditional plea allowed him to appeal a judge's denial to suppress the evidence found in his home and, if successful, withdraw his plea.
His attorney, Michael Hoffman, told the justices that conditions were not met for an "emergency exception" to a warrant requirement, under which a supervising officer entered Komrosky's home after knocking and shouting for him.
Komrosky had been late returning to work from lunch and a haircut and hadn't responded to calls.
"There was no evidence at the point of entry that there was anything amiss regarding Deputy Komrosky," Hoffman said.
The officer noted Komrosky's parked vehicle was unlocked and running, and dogs were jumping and barking inside his home as he knocked.
Hoffman also said the officer's closer look at a broken light bulb in Komrosky's home and subsequent "investigation" exceeded the "emergency exception" even though the officer initially believed Komrosky to be in danger. The broken light bulb contained a milky residue that later tested positively for meth.
Light bulbs can be used as pipes to ingest meth, but Hoffman argued a broken light bulb isn't necessarily out of place in a single man's house in disarray.
Prosecutor Ladd Erickson said the officer "incrementally" and through an "abundance of caution" met criteria for entering and moving about Komrosky's home, where the deputy had been asleep upstairs.
"There was protections for the defendant used in all the conduct of the officer," Erickson said.
The Supreme Court took the case under advisement.
Komrosky resigned from the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department after the drugs were found. The North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board in May revoked his license.