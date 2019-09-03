Formal charges of murder, a class AA felony, filed Tuesday, Sept. 3, against a 25-year-old man offer little further detail about a fatal shooting late Friday night at a Williston hotel.
Police and prosecutors filed the charge against Reginald Toussaint, who is accused of killing Cesar Pineda outside the Days Inn and Suites in Williston. The short affidavit of probable cause offers no details about the moments leading up to the shooting, nor does it offer a possible motive.
Police were called to the hotel around 10:30 p.m. Friday evening for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers were told Pineda had been shot and killed, according to court records.
Employees of the Days Inn told officers that Toussaint, who was staying in room 121, had been the shooter. Police were about to identify Toussaint based on surveillance video, charging documents state.
Toussaint was arrested late Saturday.
Williston Trending Topics News Radio reported Sunday that Toussaint had gotten into an argument with someone outside the hotel, and Pineda stepped in.
Toussaint is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and is set to have a preliminary hearing on the charge Oct. 2.
Toussaint had been released from the Williams County jail on Friday just hours before the shooting. He was issued a citation in July accusing him of hunting and fishing without a license.
A bench warrant was issued later in July accusing Toussaint of failing to show for his initial appearance. He was arrested Thursday and given a personal recognizance bond Friday.