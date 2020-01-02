For Williston and Williams County, 2019 likely had the most homicides ever recorded.
In all, there were eight people were accused of committing homicide in 2019, not including cases filed involving incidens from previous years. The incidents happened between April and November and all of the cases are still pending.
Here is a look at each case and an update on the status.
April 7
Defendant’s name: Samuel Hamilton
Deceased’s name: Alexis Meduna
Charge: Criminal vehicular homicide
Background: Hamliton is accused of being drunk when he crashed into a Jeep Wrangler that 16-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Meduna was a passenger in. Meduna was killed and the teenage driver of the Jeep was injured.
The latest: Hamilton has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest at the scene of the crash. His trial is scheduled to begin March 30.
April 26
Defendant’s name: Hannah McMillin and Tank McMillin
Deceased’s name: Unreleased, infant
Charge: Murder, class AA felony (Hannah McMillin); Child abuse, class A felony (Tank McMillin)
Background: The couple were arrested in connection with the death of their one-month-old son in a Williston hotel room in April. Originally, both were charged with child abuse, but several months later, Hannah McMillin’s charge was upgraded to murder.
The latest: Both are being held on $1 million bond. In August, weeks after Hannah McMillin’s charge was amended, she requested a new public defender, which a judge allowed. Her trial is currently scheduled to start June 1. Tank McMillin’s trial is scheduled to start July 6.
May 3
Defendant’s name: Justin Crites
Deceased’s name: Paul LePage
Charge: Manslaughter, class B felony
Background: Crites was arrested in June, about a month after the death of Paul LePage. Police and prosecutors claim that after a confrontation outside a Williston bar, Crites punched LePage, knocking him to the ground. LePage died several days later at a Minot hospital.
The latest: Crites was released on $50,000 bond in August. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.
July 11
Defendant’s name: Derian Sim
Deceased’s name: Laquita Cooper
Charge: Negligent homicide, class C felony
Background: Sim was arrested last week and charged with two counts of negligent homicide stemming from a crash that claimed the life of Laquita Cooper, who was pregnant. Police said Sim tried to turn left across U.S. Highway 2 at the intersection with 58th Street NW and pulled in front of the car Cooper was a passenger in, causing a crash.
The latest: Sim was released Dec. 26 on $2,500 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.
July 29
Defendant’s name: Steven Charles Rademacher
Deceased’s name: Dyson Bastain
Charge: Murder, class AA felony; attempted murder, class A felony; terrorizing, class C felony
Background: Rademacher is accused of running down Bastain after an argument between Rademacher and a group of neighbors. Police and prosecutors claim Rademacher had yelled at the people, then got in his truck and sped away. When the group yelled at him to slow down, he turned around and drove over a curb and into the yard where they were standing, striking three people and killing Bastain.
The latest: Rademacher has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest. Originally, Rademacher was only charged with murder, but in September, prosecutors added two counts of attempted murder and three counts of terrorizing. His trial is scheduled to begin March 23.
Aug. 30
Defendant’s name: Reginald Toussaint
Deceased’s name: Cesar Pineda
Charge: Murder, class AA felony
Background: Police say Toussaint shot Pineda in the chest outside the Days Inn after Pineda tried to intervene in an argument between Toussaint and someone else.
The latest: Toussaint has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest. His trial is scheduled to start April 27.
Sept. 30
Defendant’s name: Rasul Shaw Jr.
Deceased’s name: Ricky Bernard Waitman
Charge: Murder, class AA felony
Background: Shaw was arrested shortly after police found Waitman dead in the hallway of an apartment building. Witnesses told officers that Shaw had pounded on an apartment door, yelling for Waitman and when Waitman went into the hallway, Shaw stabbed him.
The latest: Shaw has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.
Nov. 10
Defendant’s name: Ian Laboyd
Deceased’s name: Matthew York
Charge: Murder, class AA felony; attempted murder, class A felony; delivery of a controlled substance, class A felony; possession of stolen property, class C felony; tampering with physical evidence, class C felony
Background: Laboyd, who is 17 was arrested hours after York was shot and killed. Laboyd is also accused of shooting and wounding Parker Haider.
For weeks, Laboyd’s case went through the juvenile court system and was moved up to District Court in early December.
An affidavit of probable cause said Laboyd had gone to the alley behind Cashwise for a drug deal and that he had shot York and Haider when he saw them.
The latest: At a bond hearing in December, Kevin Chapman, Laboyd’s defense attorney, told a judge that Laboyd acted in self defense when he shot York, because York believed Laboyd had stolen LSD from him and had lured Laboyd to an alley to attack him. Laboyd was ordered held on $1 million bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8.