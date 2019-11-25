A fire in a home along 47th Lane Northwest near Williston prompted quick action from local first responders.
According to the Williams County Sheriff's Department, the blaze began in the house on Monday morning, Nov. 25. The Williston Herald was told that no one was home at the time the fire began, and there were no reported injuries. The home's occupants and pets were all safe and accounted for.
There is no indication at this time as to what may have caused the fire, but the Herald was told it may have begun in the home's upper floors. The fire destroyed much of the home's roof and structure, but fire fighters were on scene quickly to extinguish the blaze.
Members of the fire department could be seen climbing onto the home to help put out the flames that had collapsed portions of the roof. Nearby structures did not appear to be in danger as first responders continued working to control the fire.