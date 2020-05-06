Firefighters from around the area responded to a large fire outside of Ray, but were unable to save the structures.
A call came in the afternoon of Wednesday, May 6, stating that three barns had caught fire on a property outside of Ray. Firefighters were able to extinguish the large blaze, of which the smoke could be seen all the way from Williston. The barns were unable to be saved, but there did not appear to be any damage to the neighboring home on the property.
It appeared that two semis on the property were also damaged in the fire, but it was unclear to what extent. At this time it is unknown how the blaze may have started, or if any injuries were reported.