Due to continued drought conditions throughout western North Dakota, new fire restrictions have been ordered for the McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland.
The restrictions are in effect until Oct. 31, unless otherwise terminated. Of the restriction Lucas Graf, District Ranger, McKenzie Ranger District said, “After consulting with McKenzie County about the burn ban put in place surrounding the Grasslands, I dispatched US Forest Service fire staff to conduct an analysis of the fuel conditions on the McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland. This fire restriction is the result of those efforts.”
Until the order is terminated, the following acts or omissions are prohibited on all National Forest System Lands within the McKenzie Ranger District of the Little Missouri National Grassland:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire. [36 CFR 261.52(a)].
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials. [36 CFR 261.52(d)].
For information about the Dakota Prairie Grasslands visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/dpg.