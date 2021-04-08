Temporary shooting restrictions are in effect at the Williston Shooting Site and Schnell Recreation areas. The Bureau of Land Management’s North Dakota Field Office in Dickinson issued the fire prevention order in light of extremely dry conditions in the region.
The Williston Shooting Site is a 40-acre tract of land about 5 miles south of Williston, while the Schnell Recreation area is about 2 miles east of Richardton.
There are certain exemptions to the order, including those with a written permit that specifically authorizes them to shoot, as well as any federal, state, or local officer or employee who is performing official duties. The order also does not apply to people with valid North Dakota hunting licenses in pursuit of wild game.
These exemptions, however, do not absolve anyone from liability or responsibility for any fires started by the exempted activity.
Penalties for violating the order include fines up to $1,000, and up to 12 months of imprisonment.
Questions about the order may be directed to the BLM office in Dickinson at 701-227-7700.
The fire prevention order will remain in effect until further notice.