Fire in downtown Sidney closes two businesses

SIDNEY — A fire overnight Thursday into Friday in the 200 block of Second Street Southwest has affected two downtown businesses in Sidney, Mimi’s and Thee Beautique.
According to the Sidney Fire Marshal Kale Raasmussen the fire was dispatched around 10:30 p.m. A firefighter who was on the scene at the time reported smoke coming from the business upon arrival.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to Mimi’s, and no one was injured. However, smoke from the fire has affected the neighboring Thee’s Beautique.
The owners of both businesses were overwhelmed Friday by the aftermath of the fire, and expressed hope the community will support them in coming days as they figure out their next steps on Facebook.
Mimi’s owners promised to rebuild the business, stronger than before.
“Our journey so far has been short, but we promise you this is not the end,” a Facebook post said.
Thee Beautique, meanwhile, said on its Facebook page it is assessing the damage done, and making a plan for moving forward.
“Thank you for your support and understanding during these difficult times,” a post by Skyler and Megan read.