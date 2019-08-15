The PDQ Bar in Arnegard caught fire late Wednesday night. Meanwhile, there were two police chases — one originating from Stanley — in Williston earlier in the afternoon.
Arnegard Fire Chief Rick Schreiber said he received a call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night about the fire at the PDQ bar, which has been closed for about a month.
“There was a tremendous amount of smoke coming up when I arrived on the scene,” he said.
No one was in the structure, nor was anyone injured fighting the fire.
“The only thing I can tell you at this time is that the fire started in the kitchen,” he said. “We were able to get it stopped. And it didn’t go any further than the kitchen.”
For any further details on the fire, including its cause, Schreiber referred the Williston Herald to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department.
On the police chases, Detective Sgt. Caleb Fry, with Williams County Sheriff’s Department, said the first chase originated from Stanley and ended in Mountrail County.
“We were just kind of a quick go-through county for that one,” he said.
A representative of the Stanley Police Department was contacted for more information, but said he was not authorized to discuss it with the media. He said he would seek permission, and indicated that a statement might be released late Thursday afternoon.
The second chase in Williston was a short pursuit by two police cars of a motorist who police believe had outstanding arrest warrants.
The suspect’s vehicle was traveling west along Highway 1804 at about 3 p.m., in the vicinity of Scenic Sports. Police estimated his speed was faster than 100 miles per hour.
“That is when they ended it, due to the suspect’s safety and the public’s,” Fry said.
No property damage or accidents occurred as a result of the chase, which is still under investigation.