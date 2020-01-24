A judge has dismissed the remaining charge against a South Dakota man who prosecutors alleged was part of a 2016 riot at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site based in part on DNA evidence found on a cigarette butt, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The misdemeanor charge of engaging in a riot filed against Lawrence Malcolm Jr., of Sisseton, S.D., was dropped this week at the request of both the prosecuting attorney and the defense. South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick signed the order Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Defense attorney Bruce Nestor on Jan. 16 filed a motion to dismiss, saying the state waited too long to file the charge. The statute of limitations for the offense is two years. The criminal complaint was filed almost three years after the alleged offense, Nestor said.
Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Chase Lingle on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss, saying “the Court has made statements that concern the State about its ability to prove” the charge at trial.
Romanick on Jan. 6 dismissed a felony criminal mischief conspiracy charge against Malcolm for lack of probable cause, saying the state showed “that the Defendant was there and nothing more,” and that there was no evidence of conspiracy.