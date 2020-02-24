A 36-year-old man is facing two felony charges after police say he had depictions of sex between an adult man and a toddler.
Ryan Hobbs was charged Monday, Feb. 24, with two counts of possession of child pornography, both class C felonies. Few details were available about the charges on Monday.
The only charging documents filed in the case were the formal complaints, which claim Hobbs had a video, photo or other visual representation of two different sex acts between an adult man and a little girl, described only as a toddler.
No affidavit of probable cause was filed in the case, meaning an investigator likely gave verbal testimony in front of a judge. Hobbs has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25.