More than a dozen people have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Williston’s ban on certain breeds of dog.
The suit claims the city’s ordinance is too vague to be constitutional. The ban, commonly referred to as the pit bull ban, passed in 1987 and prohibits bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and other mixed breeds.
In the suit, 13 people are listed as plaintiffs: Brandy Suckley, Reannan Suckley, Natasha Calderon, Shoghi Farr, Blake Ish, Jyl Albertson, Mathew Baumstark, Danika Owan, Doc Ritchie, Lynette Cole-Perea, Manuel Perea, Emily Holly and Bryan Fleming.
Each of them had a dog taken by Williston, including some who claimed their dog was not a pit bull at all.
Holly, for example, has an American Bulldog named Capone for 12 years and has lived in the area since 2012.
“Police and Animal Control came to (Holly’s) home due to a tip that she has a pit bull,” lawyers for the group wrote in the filing. (Holly) informed them Capone is American Bulldog, however the Animal Control Officer stated Capone has characteristics of a pit bull.”
Holly was told she had until Feb. 4 to have the dog outside Williston city limits.
In another case, a couple said they moved after city officials wouldn’t accept their DNA test results.
“(Ritchie) paid for a DNA test and asked the City Attorney to consider the results,” the suit reads. “The City Attorney refused because animal control officers are trained to identify pit bull breeds by sight and if needed the City would perform their own test. A test was never conducted.”
The dog owners argue that the ordinance is unconstitutionally vague and that there isn’t a proper procedure to have the decision of animal control reconsidered.
The suit also argues that the method the city relies on for determining whether a dog is a pit bull is inherently flawed.
“According to a manual published by the National Animal Control Association (‘NACA’), visual identification of heritage of a mixed-breed dog is nearly impossible,” attorneys wrote in the suit. “The NACA Manual advises that AKC breed standards only provide ‘the ideal example’ of the breed, and that many dogs which do not pass the ideal standards ‘are sold as ‘pet quality’ dogs.’ The NACA manual also states that ‘Animal Control Officers don’t often come face-to-face with ideal representatives of the various breeds,’and that many dogs bred unconventionally may ‘bear little more than a faint resemblance to the breed standard.’ There are more than twenty breeds of dogs commonly misidentified as pit bulls.”
There is also no evidence that pit bulls are more dangerous when they bite, the suit claims. Much of the evidence used to support the idea that pit bulls are particularly dangerous comes from a misunderstanding of a study done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Humane Society of the United States, and the American Veterinary Medical Association.
“The CDC responded to the non-scientific use of the AVMA Article by warning that the study ‘does not identify specific breeds that are most likely to bite or kill, and thus is not appropriate for policy-making decisions related to the topic,’” attorneys wrote. “HSUS responded to the use of the AVMA Article to support breed-specific bans with a statement that ‘There is no evidence that breed-specific laws reduce dog bites or attacks on people, and they divert resources from more effective animal control and public safety initiatives.… Breed-based policies aren’t founded on science or credible data, but on myths and misinformation surrounding different breeds.’”
The suit lists a number of problems the attorneys claim make the ban unconstitutional.
From the suit:
- The Ordinance provides no opportunity for a dog owner to challenge the determination that their dog is a “pit bull” under the Ordinance.
- The Ordinance does not provide dog owners a meaningful opportunity to respond to allegations against them.
- The Ordinance does not specify any burden of proof for the determination that a dog is a prohibited pit bull.
- The Ordinance does not provide for any further appeal or review of a decision that a dog is a prohibited pit bull.
- The Ordinance imposes no time limits on how long Animal Control may impound a dog before determining it to be a prohibited pit bull.
- The Pit Bull Ban provides no mechanism for an owner to receive an official breed determination before the dog is seized.
- The Pit Bull Ban does not contain any provision requiring the City to return impoundment fees to a prevailing owner whose dog was wrongfully impounded.
- The threat of indefinite impoundment and associated fees dissuade affected dog owners from exercising their due process rights.
David Tuan, city administrator for Williston, didn’t comment on the suit, but said the issue of the ban has been raised multiple times, including in spring 2020.
“It has been a topic of discussion a number of times in the few years that I've been here, and imagine it could be discussed again, though any changes to the ordinance language would be a Commission decision,” Tuan told the Williston Herald.
Williston had not filed a response to the suit as of Friday afternoon.