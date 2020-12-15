Even with less traffic on the road this year, there have been more fatal crashes so far in 2020 than in the same period of 2019.
There have been 89 fatal crashes and 93 traffic fatalities so far in 2020, according to numbers from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. There has also been one more death so far this year than last — 93 as opposed to 92.
That's a concern for state officials because if traffic deaths rise it end several years of drops. There were 100 traffic fatalities in 2019. The last year with fewer than 100 traffic deaths was 2002.
With the first goal to decrease fatalities to 75 or fewer by 2025, the state's traffic safety program, Vision Zero, uses education, enforcement, engineering, emergency medical services, and other disciplines to reduce motor vehicle fatalities over time. Remaining under 100 is a significant step towards the goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.
Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota Highway Patrol pointed out that 39 of the deaths so far this year have been from people who weren't wearing their seat belt. That's more than all of last year.
It's troubling because of how effective seat belts are.
"Wearing a seat belt greatly, greatly increases your chances of survival in a crash," Kadrmas told the Williston Herald.
Even in modern cars with multiple airbags and other safety technology, wearing a seat belt is key because the systems work with each other. And when a crash happens, it's too late to put a seat belt on.
While the goal by 2025 is to drop traffic deaths to 75 or below, the eventual goal is to eliminate fatal crashes altogether. Even limiting the number of fatalities is a big problem to solve, though.
"It's only going to happen if everyone participates," Kadrmas said.