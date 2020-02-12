A drug bust Monday, Feb. 10, in Epping turned up 35 grams of methamphetamine, police say.
Duane Wrolson, 45, was charged Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, as well as one class C felony and one class A misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Agents from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force searched the home Wrolson shared with Reba Day on Monday, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The search turned up several bags of meth, as well as digital scales, about $700 in cash and pay/owe sheets.
Searches of both the common areas and the bedroom Wrolson and Day share also turned up multiple pipes, charging documents indicate. In the bedroom there were about 30 glass pipes with what police believed to be meth residue.
Wrolson is due back in court March 12 for a preliminary hearing.