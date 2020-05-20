Chamley Pipe & Salvage is teaming up with ND E-waste once again to collect the E-waste of Williston and the surrounding areas, but this time there is a twist.
For each computer tower and laptop brought in for recycling, ND E-waste and Chamley Pipe will make a donation to Bras for a Cause.
Bring out your electronics and help a great local charity in the process.
Call 701-774-2248 for more info or with any questions.
North Dakota Recycling will also have the secure document shredding available on-site all day. $10.00 per banker box or $48 per 64 gal tote.
There will also be a free Customer Appreciation barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.