The Watford City Police Department, McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, United States Border Patrol and Northwest Narcotics Task Force joined efforts for a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Task Force on March 14 in McKenzie County. The joint effort resulted in 46 citations.
Of the 46 citations, 10 were alcohol or drug-related with six driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. A total of seven citations were alcohol-related, and three were drug-related. Citations were also issued for lack of seat belt use, speeding and other traffic violations.
Impaired driving is 100% preventable and making the choice to always drive sober or find a sober ride can prevent tragedies on North Dakota’s roads. Every driver and vehicle occupant can help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries by taking personal responsibility when traveling. This means wearing a seat belt at all times, transporting children in child passenger safety seats appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, driving distraction free, driving sober (i.e. not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs) and obeying all posted speed limits.
The DUI Task Force is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate motor vehicle deaths in North Dakota.