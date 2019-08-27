The trial of a man accused of having and selling large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and opioid pain pills focused on his financial records for part of the second day.
Archie Mooney, 55, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both class A felonies, three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two class C felony and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
For more than an hour Tuesday, Aug. 27, prosecutors questions an employee of U.S. Bank about Mooney’s financial records.
Jenny Fernholz, the branch manager for the U.S. Bank in Williston, explained how the financial records worked and what they showed in terms of deposits into Mooney’s account.
Kalli Hoffman, Mooney’s public defender, objected, questioning the relevance of the information.
“I’m not sure what the relevance is,” she told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad.
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, explained that he was establishing a lack of money in Mooney’s account.
On cross-examination, Fernholz told Hoffman that she looked at the information the prosecution had requested.
She said she didn’t know if Mooney had any other accounts with the bank.
“It’s possible, I’d have to look at the information,” she said.
The focus on finances continued with testimony from Special Agent Robert Cummings from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Cummings recounted finding cash throughout a search of Mooney’s home after Mooney’s arrest in December.
Cash, along with ledgers, are something narcotics investigators look for, he said.
“Currency is how it’s done,” he said.
Mooney is accused of having tens of thousands of dollars in cash, as well as firearms, drug paraphernalia and large amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiate pills.
His trial continues Wednesday morning.