A residence on 11th Avenue West, known to law enforcement and others in the narcotics community as “The Compound,” was the site of a drug sting on Dec. 30 that resulted in the arrest of multiple individuals on various drug-related charges, according to affidavits filed with the Northwest Judicial Circuit.
Officers developed information about the residence from an individual who had fled from it. The house has 15 or so bedrooms, six showers, two to four bathrooms, and various common areas.
During a search of the premises, police found one or more digital scales in the common areas of the residence, which contained a residue police suspect to be methamphetamine. They also found various other drug paraphernalia items in the common areas which had a similar residue.
Searches were also conducted of the individual bedrooms, and several individuals were taken into custody on various drug-related charges as a result of those searches. These include:
• James Booth, 24, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Angela Polan, 32, two counts felony drug paraphernalia
• Sami Feliuai, 25, two counts felony drug paraphernalia
• Wendy Tollefson, 37, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Juan Carlos Ramos, 30, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Cary Herron, 44, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Kathleen Pennington, 42, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Donald Baligad, 42, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Scott Williamson, 29, felony and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Dillon Thompson, 27, felony drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
• Edward Schuette, 36, taken in for a no bond outstanding warrant.