BISMARCK — A September campaign to curb distracted driving has resulted in 370 citations handed out to drivers in North Dakota.
State officials attributed the extra citations to added patrols for distracted driving. Of the citations:
164 for distracted driving
70 for other traffic citations like equipment violations and disobeying traffic signals
73 for speeding
14 for suspended/revoked driver's license
17 for being an uninsured motorist
Four drug-related arrests
Nine for not wearing a seat belt
The campaign was part of North Dakota's Vision Zero started January 18, 2018, with the help of Governor Doug Burgum, The North Dakota Department of Transportation, North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Department of Health.
The goal of the initiative is to establish a culture where motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries are recognized as preventable.
Anyone interested in learning more about traffic safety initiatives can visit VisionZero.nd.gov.