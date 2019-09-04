A 40-year-old man was seriously injured when the 2015 Kenworth crane boom truck he was driving rolled Wednesday morning, Sept. 4.
The man, from Pascagoula, Mississippi, was driving north on County Road 55 in McKenzie County, about a half mile north of the Highway 23 roundabout and about 3 miles north of Keene around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The truck drove off the roadway to the right and the driver overcorrected, the Highway Patrol said. The truck rolled onto its passenger side and came to a stop in the road.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, then later flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot. Police said he sustained serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.