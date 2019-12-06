A Dickinson man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after an accident Wednesday resulted in the death of Shawn Flaherty, a coach and teacher in New England.
Sergio Ruiz Ledezma, 58, appeared in Stark County District Court Friday before Judge Dann Greenwood for an initial appearance where a cash bond was set at $200,000. The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Ledezma was traveling southbound and drivers Matthew Biel and Flaherty were both traveling northbound on State Avenue when Ledezma’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck Biel’s vehicle on the rear driver’s side.
After striking Biel’s vehicle, Ledezma’s vehicle struck head-on with Flaherty’s vehicle killing the coach.
Biel’s vehicle came to rest partially on the northbound roadway and the east sidewalk, while Ledezma and Flaherty’s vehicles came to rest within the intersection of State and Diamond.
Ledezma was transported to CHI St. Alexius Hospital and later transferred to Bismarck Sanford Hospital by Dickinson Ambulance for injuries sustained in the crash.
Biel was not injured in the crash, but Flaherty, 64, was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.