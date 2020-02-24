Law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, which runs March 1 through March 31.
Alcohol and drug-related motor vehicle crashes, fatalities and arrests for DUI are 100% preventable. Many lives would be saved in North Dakota each year if every driver consistently makes the choice to drive sober or designate a sober driver.
Preliminary data for 2019 shows 42% of all vehicle fatalities were alcohol-related. The March effort is an effort to save lives and remove impaired drivers from the road,
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is about saving lives on the roadways,” said Tioga Police Chief Corey Murphy. “Our increased presence during this campaign serves as a reminder to always make the choice to drive sober or find a sober ride.”
This campaign is part of the Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.