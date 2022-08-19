Purchase Access

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign resumes in North Dakota as law enforcement agencies have extra patrols to deter motorists from driving impaired from Aug. 19 – Sept. 5, 2022.

With nearly 35% of fatalities in North Dakota in 2021 involving alcohol-related crashes, Vision Zero Outreach Coordinators are attending events to educate the public on the dangers of impaired driving, utilizing a tool called SIDNE. Simulate Impaired DriviNg Experience (SIDNE) is a battery-powered vehicle that simulates the effects of distracted driving and drug and alcohol impairment on a motorist’s ability to operate a motor vehicle.



