Demonstrators gathered in Harmon Park Friday afternoon to protest police violence, with many hoping the protest did not become violent itself.
Over a dozen protesters arrived at the park a little after 3 p.m. on Friday, June 5, carrying with them signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “Say His Name,” and “End Police Brutality.” Williston police officers spoke with the gathered group, explaining their right to protest, and requesting that the group remain non-violent.
Members from area motorcycle clubs remained close by, parked across the street from Harmon, keeping a watchful eye on the proceedings. The demonstrators marched around the park, chanting “Say his name,” followed by shouts of “George Floyd.”While many on social media again shared trepidation about the possibility of violence, all involved appeared to show no desire for things to escalate.
Williston law enforcement we set up at the park and various locations in the area, also making sure everyone remained safe. Matters did become tense later in the day, as protesters and club members began to reportedly yell back and forth at each other, causing the peaceful protest to become confrontational.
As the evening drew to a close, fewer and fewer motorcycles were seen, and the crowd began to clear out. As the sun set, several protesters remained, diligently holding their signs.