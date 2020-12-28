A fire the day after Christmas displaced a Williston family.
The blaze gutted a residence on Energy Street in Williston and left a family homeless.
The family, a father, a mother, a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl are safe, according to a post from the Williston Village Mobile Home and RV Park.
“They are needing things from personal essentials to bedding for the full size beds,” the post reads. “No furniture is required as we have helped them with those items.” The post also listed sizes for the family: The 12 year-old wears a m/l junior shirts, 9/10 pants and size 7.5 women's shoe, the 10 yr old boy wears xl shirts, 12/14 pants, and size 3 boys shoes, while the 8-year-old wears an 8/10 youth shirt, size 8 jeans, and size 1.5 youth shoes.
The father wears XXL shirts, size 42 pants and size 10.5 shoes. The mother wears xxl shirts, size 18 pants and size 8 women's shoe.
Donations are being accepted at the park’s office, 947 Energy Street in Williston.