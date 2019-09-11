Williston Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation at a room in the Missouri Flats Motel in Williston at about 6:44 p.m., where they arrested a male who was living there, according to police reports.
When police arrived on the scene, officers report hearing a woman in one of the rooms crying and shouting, “Leave me alone.”
Officers knocked on the door, which was opened by the woman, Shandra Spry. A male was located in the hotel room with her, who police identified as her husband Joshua Martin Spry.
Shandra told police that she had been involved in a verbal altercation with her husband that had turned physical. She said her husband grabbed her by the neck and threw her on the bed. He then placed his body on top of hers, straddling her, and put his hands around her neck, choking her.
Officers observed a red mark on Shandra’s neck which they said was consistent with her account of the incident, and arrested the man.
Joshua Spry was transported to Williams County Correctional Center, and now faces a charge of aggravated assault, a Class C Felony.