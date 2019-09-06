BISMARCK — Authorities say DNA collected from a cigarette butt in 2016 at a Dakota Access Pipeline protest site is from a South Dakota man who took part in a riot that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Lawrence Malcolm Jr., 23, of Sisseton, S.D., is charged in Morton County with felony conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and a misdemeanor count of engaging in a riot, court documents show.
An arrest warrant for Malcolm was issued Thursday, Sept. 5. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.
The charges relate to a Sept. 6, 2016, incident in which North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents were called to assist the Morton County Sheriff’s Department at a site on County Road 135. More than 100 protesters, many with their faces covered, shut down construction and vandalized equipment, a BCI affidavit says.
Damage to equipment that day was estimated to be “into the hundreds of thousands of dollars,” the affidavit says.
BCI agents gathered evidence after the incident, including two cigarette butts that were sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis.
In August, the BCI was notified that the DNA profile from one of the butts was a match for Malcolm, whose DNA sample was on file from a previous arrest.