On August 17 at 5:11 p.m., a Williston police officer was dispatched to a four-vehicle pile up crash with multiple injuries in the 4000 block of Second Avenue West.
A 36-year-old female from Grenora was driving a 2021 white Jeep Wrangler with three passengers in the vehicle. According to police reports, the driver admitted she was driving northbound on Second Avenue West when she became distracted by looking at damage to a nearby building. Not looking ahead, she then struck a 2014 tan Jeep Wrangler that was parked waiting at the red light.
This led to a domino effect. The white Jeep hit the tan Jeep. This impact caused the tan Jeep to strike a white 2018 F-150 who was also parked at the red light. All three vehicles sustained disabling damage and were later towed.
The F-150 did strike a trailer that was being pulled by 2015 white Kenworth semi due to the impact, but the damage was not severe, and the semi and trailer were able to drive away from the scene.
The driver of the tan Jeep was transported to the hospital with unknown neck and spine injuries. According to the police report, the driver was conscious and able to move his arms and legs when contacted at the hospital. The other drivers and passengers sustained minor cuts and bloody noses.
The Grenora driver was issued a $30 citation for Care Required by the City of Williston. No charges are currently pending.