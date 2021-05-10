A 26-year-old man charged in January with possession multiple images of children being sexually abused will face prosecution by another entity.
Benjamin Schneider was charged with 15 class C felony counts of possession of certain materials prohibited. On Sunday, May 9, Williams County prosecutors filed a motion to have the charges dismissed because another entity was going to prosecute Schneider.
Normally, that indicates federal charges regarding the images will be filed. While no charging documents were available in U.S. District Court for North Dakota, but federal grand jury indictments are often sealed until a defendant in a federal case is arrested.
The motion to dismiss was filed the day before a heading was scheduled where Schneider was expected to plead guilty to the charges.
When investigators from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched Schneider’s home, they found sexually explicit images of at least six girls on a computer, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Police also said Schneider appeared to admit possessing images of underage girls.
“S/A (Jared) Olson asked Benjamin Schneider if he knew what the search warrant was regarding, to which Mr. Schneider stated, ‘child pornography.’ Mr. Schneider further stated that he has ‘a problem I can’t break.’”
A judge had not ruled on the motion yet, but motions by prosecutors to dismiss charges are routine and are rarely denied.