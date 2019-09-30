Jury deliberations have begun in the case of a former teacher accused of abusing multiple students.
Everest Moore, 29, is on trial on eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition. Moore, who taught physical education and technology at St. Joseph Catholic School in Williston.
In closing arguments that lasted nearly 90 minutes, the prosecution walked the jurors through the testimony of each of the girls who have accused Moore of inappropriate touching.
Kelly Dillon, one of the prosecutors, told the jury that the girls all had similar stories, but that there were differences, as well. That, she said, made the videos of their forensic interviews and their testimony more believable.
It also meant jurors had to decide who to believe — Moore, who testified and denied doing anything wrong, and the girls.
"If these girls are lying, then why are they describing similar conduct in different terms?" she asked.
Robert Bolinske Jr., one of Moore's defense attorneys, criticized the way the investigation had been conducted, a theme he also raised while questioning Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks, the lead investigator on the case. He questioned why more employees hadn't been questioned and also pointed out that multiple defense witnesses said they'd never seen Moore do anything inappropriate.
"If this sort of thing would have happened dozens if not hundreds of times, someone would have seen it," Bolinske said. "Someone would have reported it."
Bolinske also highlighted the testimony of the defense's final witness, Chris Glueckert.
Glueckert, an employee of St. Joseph Catholic School, told James Martens, one of Moore’s defense attorneys, that after court on Friday she’d spoken with the mother of one of the girls Moore is accused of sexually assaulting.
Glueckert said she learned it was a hard process for all involved.
“And I learned there was some doubt whether there was some misinterpretation by the girls as to what happened,” she said.
Bolinske said that showed the prosecution hadn't done enough to prove the accusations Moore is facing.
"If you add those all together, this case has not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt," he said. "These are terrible accusations and allegations but there is doubt all over the place."
Bolinske also told the jury the stakes in the case could not be higher.
"His life is on the line here," he said of Moore. "His future is on the line here."
Dillon objected to that. Jurors are not supposed to consider punishment as part of their deliberations.
Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad overruled Dillon's objection, but told Bolinske to move on.
In her final rebuttal, Dillon, addressed what jurors had heard from Glueckert.
She argued that the defense had only presented part of the conversation, because the girl's mother hadn't testified.
"You take out the pieces you want and ignore the rest," she said. "That’s what Ms. Glueckert’s testimony was."
Dillon also dismissed the defense's criticisms of the investigation, saying many of the issues they highlighted were discrepancies because information was being relayed through multiple people.
"More investigation wouldn’t change what the girls said in an interview and on the stand," she told the jury. "It doesn’t change what they relayed to you."