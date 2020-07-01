Defense, prosecution wrangle over evidence in November fatal shooting case

A judge will issue a written ruling on what evidence will be allowed in the trial of a teen accused of a November fatal shooting in Williston.
Ian Laboyd, 17, was charged as an adult in December in the killing of Matthew Ryan, 19, and the shooting of Parker Haider, 19. He was charged with a class AA felony count of murder, class A felony counts of attempted murder and delivery of a controlled substance, and class C felony charges of possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence.
Police and prosecutors claim that Laboyd shot the two during a confrontation about an earlier drug deal. In that incident, which happened two days before the shooting in a park in Williston, York agreed to sell Laboyd six doses of LSD, but Laboyd hit York and ran away without paying.
At a hearing Wednesday, July 1, Kevin Chapman, one of Laboyd's defense attorneys, argued he should be able to introduce evidence that York had attacked other people and that he was getting people together to attack Laboyd in retaliation for the theft.
Chapman said interviews by police, evidence from phones and defense depositions all point to the idea that York and others lured Laboyd to an alley on the night of the shooting and planned to attack him.
"It shows Mr. York had a plan as early as two days (before the shooting) that he was going to find and hurt Ian Laboyd," Chapman said.
Kelly Dillon, an assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, argued that the defense's allegations weren't supported by evidence.
"In order to admit previous incidents of specific conduct, there has to be evidence of specific conduct," she said.
She told Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson that general statements about York getting into fights wasn't enough. In fact, she said, that while the defense and prosecution agreed that the encounter Laboyd and York is relevant, they have different ideas about why.
"The (park incident) is relevant not to show that Mr. Laboyd has a tendency toward violence or Mr. York has a tendency toward violence, but to set the stage for the incident two days later (when York and Haider were shot)," she said.
The two sides also disagree about other evidence. A .45-caliber pistol was found in the glove compartment of York's car. The defense wanted to call a witness who claimed the gun was his and that it was stolen.
Chapman told Johnson it was important to establish the gun was stolen because it showed what York was willing to do.
"It show's Matthew York's desperation to get back at Ian Layboyd after the (park incident," he said.
Dillon argued that the person told police it was stolen because at the time he thought that was the only way he'd be able to get the gun back. He has since changed his story to say he might have left the pistol in the car.
She also questioned why how York got the gun was relevant. The gun didn't leave the car and wasn't brandished, so it isn't even clear Laboyd knew York had a gun, she said.
"The only purpose behind that is to pain Mr. York in a bad light," Dillon said.
Johnson ruled the defense wouldn't be able to ask whether the gun was stolen during the trial. He said he would issue a written ruling on the other issues.
Laboyd's trial is scheduled for October.