Defense criticizes investigation into sex abuse allegations against teacher

One of the attorneys for a former teacher accused of molesting students questioned what investigators looked into before charging the man and why they didn't interview certain people.
Robert Bolinske Jr., a defense attorney representing Everest Moore, repeatedly asked Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks of the Williston Police Department why she hadn't interviewed more employees of St. Joseph Catholic School. Moore, 29, was a physical education and technology teacher at the school until he was accused of sexually abusing multiple girls.
Hendricks testified Thursday, Sept. 26, the third day of testimony in Moore's trial on eight class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition. During his cross examination, Bolinske asked Hendricks about a list of several employees at the school who would have worked in or around the areas the girls said Moore assaulted them.
"Would it be important to you to talk to people at the school who might have seen something?" Bolinske asked.
Hendricks said she had gotten statements from some school employees but not all of them. She pointed out that during the forensic interviews with the eight girls, none of them mentioned other adults being around and a few specifically said there were no adults around.
"You want to talk with people around the investigation?" Bolinske asked.
"In this case that was the girls," Hendricks said.
Bolinske pressed Hendricks repeatedly on why she didn't speak with Karen Krenz, a school counselor at St. Joseph. At one point, Hendricks had been told that Krenz had spoken to some of the girls Moore was accused of molesting and that she might have passed information on to either Moore or his wife.
Hendricks said she didn't know why Krenz had spoken to them and she didn't want to jeopardize her own investigation, so she didn't speak to Krenz.
"So I did tread lightly with my investigation and chose not to interview (Krenz)," Hendricks said.
Kelly Dillon, one of the prosecutors, followed up and asked Hendricks about the presence of adults when the girls said Moore molested them.
"Did you ever have any information that any of these offenses were committed against these children in the presence of other adults?" Dillon asked.
"No," Hendricks said.
"None of these children ever said there were adults present, and in some cases, they testified there were no adults?" Dillon asked.
"Correct," Hendricks said.
Moore was arrested in March 2018 and originally accused of sexually abusing three girls. Five more charges were added over the next several months.