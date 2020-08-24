Defendant takes stand in manslaughter case

The fate of a man accused of killing someone outside a Williston bar in May 2019, is in the hands of a jury.
Jurors started deliberating Monday afternoon, Aug. 24, the sixth day of the trial of Justin Crites, 27. Crites is charged with a class B felony count of manslaughter.
Much of the day was taken up with Crites’ testimony, especially about his interactions with Jay and Colleen LePage on the fatal night. The evening ended with Jay LePage unconscious on the sidewalk outside The Shop Bar and Lounge. He would die days later in a hospital in Minot. Crites was arrested several weeks later.
On the stand Monday, Crites spoke about how the evening unfolded. He explained that Jay and Colleen LePage were among the people he was with at The Midway Bar in Williston when an altercation happened between Colleen LePage and Jennifer Young, who once dated Colleen LePage’s son.
Crites said he was trying to calm people down and tried to break up the argument. Eventually, he said, the group with the Prairie Rattlers decided to leave.
“I didn’t want to screw up Jay and Colleen’s night either,” Crites said.
It was important to Crites that there not be a fight associated with the Prairie Rattlers. He said the group tries to avoid cauing trouble when out at a bar.
“We don’t want to cause all kind of hate,” he said.
The group Crites was with headed to The Shop, leaving Jay and Colleen LePage at The Midway. After a little while, Crites was standing outside with Young and her cousin, Glen Davis, another member of the Prairie Rattlers, when Colleen and Jay LePage came to the bar.
The two women started to argue again and Crites said he moved between them to try and stop the fight, but Colleen LePage raised her hand and Young pushed her backward. Crites testified he tried to get everyone to separate, but was unsuccessful.
“Colleen looks over at Jay and says, ‘You better f---- — handle this,’ and walks off,” Crites testifed.
Davis and Jay LePage, who had a longstanding disagreement, were also arguing outside, and Crites said he stepped between them.
“Unclench your fists, stop coming at me, we’re not going to fight tonight,” Crites testified he told Jay LePage.
Crites said he and Davis were the only members of the club interacting with Jay LePage, and that he kept trying to de-escalate the situation.
At one point, Crites said, he told LePage to go home.
“He looked at me and said, ‘F—— you then,’ and lifted his hand to swing,” Crites said.
The punch just grazed Crites’ cheek.
“Out of reaction, I jabbed up with my right hand and made contact with Jay,” Crites said.
“Was that something you had plotted or planned or thought out ahead that you were going to do?” Donald Sauviac, Crite’s public defender, asked.
“No, it’s something I wish never would have happened,” Crites said.
Jay LePage fell backward and hit his head. Crites said he left soon after because he was worried Jay LePage might stand up and start fighting again.
“I didn’t want the situation that just happened to happen; I didn’t want it to happen again,” he said.
Crites testified he hoped to clear things up with LePage the next day. He heard the ambulance as the group was headed away from The Shop.
“I wish that night never would have happened,” he said. “I wish I could go back and change so many things that night that could be different.”
The defense rested its case Monday and both sides gave closing arguments. Jurors started deliberating late Monday afternoon.