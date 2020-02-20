A teenager facing a murder charge claims that Marsy’s Law, the victim’s rights amendment to the state constitution that passed in 2016, is hampering his right to prepare for trial.
Kevin Chapman, one of the defense attorneys for Ian Laboyd, filed a motion in Northwest District Court asking to be allowed to interview Parker Haider, one of the men Laboyd is accused of shooting, under oath as part of his trial preparation.
Laboyd was arrested hours after a fatal shooting behind Cash Wise in Williston. He is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Matthew York and shooting and wounding Haider, also 19. In his motion, Chapman writes that Haider has refused to appear for a deposition because Haider is asserting his rights under Marsy’s Law.
Marsy’s Law, which amended the state constitution, passed with 62 percent of the vote in November 2016. One of the rights the amendment lists is the right for a crime victim to privacy, including the right to refuse to give a deposition before trial.
The crux of Chapman’s defense is that Laboyd was acting in self-defense. From the first bond hearing, Chapman has claimed Laboyd was lured to the alley by York and several others so they could attack him in retaliation for a drug theft they believed he’d committed.
Two others who were with York and Haider have denied hearing any conversations in the car on the way to the encounter with Laboyd, Chapman wrote.
“There is no other way to get these conversations, even those had within the car in the presence of two other people, because both of those people have been deposed and both deny being able to hear what Mr. York and Mr. Haider discussed in the vehicle,” Chapman wrote. “There is no other witness who can provide this information but Mr. Haider.”
Haider’s single interview with law enforcement is not enough, and gives prosecutors an unconstitutional advantage, Chapman argued.
“(The) defendant, under Marsy’s Law, is not able to so much as call Mr. Haider and ask him questions,” Chapman wrote. “Defendant is at a distinct and significant disadvantage and is unable to adequately prepare for trial in this case, and Marsy’s Law is materially depriving him of his right to a fair trial in this case because it deprives him of his right to effective counsel. Counsel needs to speak to Mr. Haider in order to properly and fairly be able to defend Mr. Laboyd. Further, it is a material disadvantage to the defense to leave them to prepare to cross-examine the sole eyewitness to this alleged incident based upon what information law enforcement wanted to get from him in a single interview.”
Chapman goes on to argue that the disadvantage rises to the level of a constitutional issue.
“Marsy’s Law as currently written is an unconstitutional restraint upon a criminal defendant’s rights and unconstitutionally places the rights of an alleged victim, which are a creation of the voters of North Dakota and not protected by the United States Constitution, on par with those of the accused, attempting to protect them to the same extent as the defendant,” he wrote.
Chapman also points out that in the language of Marsy’s Law, it states that no protections for victims are meant to diminish a defendant’s Sixth Amendment rights — the amendment to the U.S. Constitution that guarantees defendants the right to confront and cross-examine their accusers.
“The refusal to permit Mr. Laboyd to depose Mr. Haider is violation of Mr. Laboyd’s Sixth Amendment rights. Marsy’s Law explicitly and unquestionably makes clear it does not, and cannot, deprive Mr. Laboyd of those rights,” Chapman wrote. “Mr. Haider must be ordered to submit to a deposition in this case to ensure that Mr. Laboyd’s right to a fair trial and to submit evidence on his behalf at trial is not stripped away from him.”
While lawyers of all stripes spoke out against Marsy’s Law when it was on the ballot in 2016, there have been only a few challenges to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Samuel Gereszek, a criminal defense attorney in Grand Forks, said part of the problem is timing.
“You’ve got to get the case to take it to the Supreme Court,” he said.
Many cases get settled before they even go to trial, meaning even if an issue presents itself, it might not make it to the appeal stage.
Gereszek agreed that the amendment can limit a defendant’s ability to prepare for trial. He predicted that eventually, the state Supreme Court was going to have to weigh in on Marsy’s Law.
“It’s coming,” he said. “We all know it’s coming.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the prosecution had not filed a response to the motion.
Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson will hear arguments on the matter at a hearing Feb. 26.