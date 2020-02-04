The attorney for a man accused of possessing child pornography is arguing investigators didn't follow the law when gathering evidence against his client.
Jeff Nehring, who represents James Ball, argued at a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 4, that when investigators used federal summonses to track down information, they violated the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That amendment requires police to use a search warrant — approved in advance by a judge — before searching a suspect's possessions.
Instead, investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force used a law designed to help customs officials ensure the law is being followed. The summonses they issued to Midcontinent Communications and Verizon eventually led to the charges against Ball.
"If this court was to rule what happened in Mr. Ball's case is OK, there's no more need for search warrants," Nehring said.
Nehring asked for all information that originated from the summonses be excluded from any trial.
Ball was charged in 2016 and arrested in 2018 on a class C felony charge of possession of child pornography. He is accused of having photos involving underage girls engaged in sexual conduct, as well as photos of prepubescent girls who are partially or totally naked.
Kathryn Preusse, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, said while no court in North Dakota has taken up the issue, other courts around the country have ruled that the information investigators sought, including the IP address where the content Ball is accused of posting was traced to and his subscriber information, isn't private.
"In the case law context, the courts that have taken up the issue have all found there is no reasonable expectation of privacy for that information," Preusse told Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson.
Johnson questioned prosecutors about why investigators would have used the summons instead of getting a search warrant.
"How is this not a big workaround to getting a search warrant?" Johnson asked. "That's my big question."
Preusse said investigators don't need a search warrant because people voluntarily share the information as part of using online services.
Nehring, however, told Johnson that he believed the summonses are a workaround and one that shouldn't be allowed.
Because investigators used the summons process, there isn't a way to be sure what criteria they used, he said. He also argued that the prosecution's claim that there was no privacy concern didn't make sense because investigators used the law to compel companies to turn over the information.
Johnson criticized federal investigators for not coming to Tuesday's hearing. Preusse said she had requested investigators call in, but supervisors at the Department of Homeland Security objected. They said any questions about the process of obtaining the summons were questions for a trial, not a hearing about suppressing evidence.
Johnson said he would issue a written ruling on the request.