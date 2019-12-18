The deadline has passed for the demolition of the former Law Enforcement Center in Williston, but the question of what happens to the building now still remains.
Demolition to the property was begun by Lakeside Builders on Dec. 3, but was halted on Dec. 5 by the state due to the discovery of possible asbestos-containing vermiculite insulation. The city had already placed the deadline of Dec. 14 for property owners J.T.M. Properties to have the building demolished, but had awarded a demolition contract to National Civil at the Dec. 10 city commission meeting in the event that J.T.M. and Lakeside Builders did not complete the work.
Joe LaFave, owner of Lakeside Builders, told the Williston Herald on Dec. 11 that he had hired Badlands Environmental Consultants out of Bismarck to come in and assess the air quality at the site. LaFave said that he received a 38-page report on the results and tests that had been done by the company.
That report, he said, showed that while the portion of the building that had already been demolished did not contain asbestos, other parts of the building tested positive and would require more abatement before demolition could continue.
Lakeside Builders still had equipment onsite as of Wednesday, but removed it from the site late in the afternoon. City Administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald that the city has been in contact with the property owners and have given them follow up notice about the passed deadline and the city's impending mobilization to the site.
"The city's contractor, National Civil, will be mobilizing onto the property over the next few days," Tuan said. "There is some coordination that is already in motion with the (Department of Environmental Quality) to complete the asbestos inspection and report to ensure all requirements for containment during the debris removal phase are identified."
For the time being, work is halted at the facility, and Tuan said National Civil should be moving their equipment onsite beginning Thursday. He added that the proper removal and containment of asbestos is a required step and must be done in accordance with the procedures specified by the state and overseen by a licensed specialist. Tuan said the city is committed to making sure the job is done properly, thereby mitigating any possible public health risk.
LaFave said he's frustrated by the situation, as he was committed to doing the job as quickly and safely as possible, however with the asbestos discovery and the city's deadline passed, there's little he can do at this point.
"It's at a standstill," LaFave said. "We can`t demo it, because we're shut down by the state. We're not licensed abatement contractors, so we can't abate it either, which we certainly wouldn't. But yet I'm sitting here with a demo permit pulled out on the job issued by the city, on a project that wasn't ready to go, and it's still not ready to go."
Tuan, however, said he expects demolition by the city's contractor to begin in the coming days.