A 41-year-old Alexander woman is dead and a 34-year-old Watford City woman is seriously injured after a crash on U.S. Highway 85 on Thursday, Oct. 3
The crash happened about 7 miles north of Alexander, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Davis Webster, 34, was driving north on Highway 85 around 10:23 a.m. on Thursday when a 41-year-old woman heading south crossed the centerline of the road.
The woman’s 2008 Nissan Versa struck Webster’s 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander head-on. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Webster was taken to CHI St. Alexius Williston by ambulance and later flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot because of the seriousness of her injuries, police said.
Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.